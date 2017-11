Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- As you turn your clocks back for daylight saving time make sure to check your smoke alarm batteries.

Davenport firefighters met with residents at Hayman's Hardware to talk about smoke alarm safety and sign up for free dectectors.

The smoke detectors are for those who do not currently have them in their homes.

Lt. Soliz says to contact the Davenport Fire Department to set an appointment for them to install the alarms.