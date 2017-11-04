× Counterfeit cash being passed in Henry and Warren counties

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases of altered currency being used at local businesses.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the counterfeit bills are actual currency that has been altered to look like a larger denomination. The cash will likely pass a pen test, because it is an actual bill. However, closer inspection will reveal irregularities in serial numbers and pictures. Deputies say holding a bill up to the light may also detect a fake.

On its Facebook page, the Monmouth Police Department said it has received numerous reports of a man passing counterfeit $100 bills. According to the Woodhull Police Department’s Facebook page, a man passed a fake $100 bill at the Dollar General in Woodhull on Friday.

The suspect is a black man, around 50 years old, who walks with a limp.

The sheriff’s office is asking all businesses to alert employees and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crimestoppers.

Henry County – 800-227-2324

Quad City Area – 309-762-9500

Warren County – 309-734-9363