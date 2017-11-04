Bettendorf overcomes loss to Bell to punch ticket to the Dome

Bettendorf lost quarterback Carter Bell in the 2nd Quarter.  Justin Wehr  filled in, leading the Bulldogs to a come from behind 31-21 victory.  The Bulldogs now head to the State semifinals for the 4th time in 5 years.