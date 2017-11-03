Vehicles’ windows smashed in parking lot at East Moline business

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Several vehicles parked at A Plus Auto on 15th Avenue have been vandalized, according to an East Moline business owner.

The owner of the business said he found windows smashed out in multiple cars on the lot when he arrived to the business Friday morning, November 3rd. He said this is the third time in two months that there’s been vandalism at his business.

The cars on the lot did not belong to customers, but were vehicles that are used for parts or that were going to be sold.