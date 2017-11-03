× Tracking a couple of showers, even a t-storm through the weekend

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a system pulls in from the west. This will eventually lead to some scattered light rain showers come Saturday morning. Fortunately, that is the only chance of wet weather I see for our Saturday as the clouds hang tough for the rest of the day. Temperatures will slow to recover with highs expected around the 50 degree mark.

By Sunday we still might see a passing light shower that morning but the better coverage is still anticipated that evening when a strong cold front will sweep through the area. This will lead to a few thunderstorms with the best chance more east of the Quad Cities. Still believe temperatures have a good shot of reaching the 60s before the day is done.

Once that system blow on by then a much cooler air mass takes over for much of next week with highs only in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here