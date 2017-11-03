Spontaneous Combustion Causes Fire in New Liberty, Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Liberty and Durant fire crews responded to an animal feed farm in New Liberty, Iowa in the early morning hours of Friday, November 3rd.

The call came at 3:15 a.m. to the a rural grass and animal feed farm off 20th Avenue. It's between New Liberty and Stockton, Iowa.

Durant and New Liberty Fire crews responded to the scene, and were able to knock it down 15 minutes later.

No homes were impacted and no one was hurt.

New Liberty Fire Chief Chad Peterson says the fire started from spontaneous combustion from the outer wrapping of corn, or husklage. No animals are housed in the facility.

Crews are currently working to haul out burning corn husks to a field and apply it to the field to be used as compost.