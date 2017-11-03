× Police searching for man who fled after injuring Moline officer, detective says

MOLINE, Illinois — One officer is injured and police are now looking for a man who fled after a suspicious vehicle check.

Officers were called to a neighborhood on 18th Avenue A around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, November 3rd to check on a reported suspicious vehicle.

According to Detective Michael Griffin, responding officers found two people inside a vehicle. One of them got into a physical altercation with an officer “causing significant injury” to that officer, he said.

One person took off on foot, but was captured after a short chase.

Police are now searching for 20-year-old Austin D. Clenny, who police say fled in a silver 2010 Honda with Illinois plates “Z660134.”

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’re very blessed that our officer’s not seriously injured,” said Det. Griffin, “it could have been much worse. The people that were involved in this incident today are very violent people. They have violent backgrounds – they are documented gang members – so we are very thankful that our officer is not seriously injured.”

Moline Police said they are getting warrants for aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated assault.