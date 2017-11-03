× Pair who pilfered donation jars identified, face charges

LECLAIRE, Iowa — More than 50 tips from the public helped police track down a pair of alleged donation jar thieves, resulting in the arrest of one and a warrant issued for the second.

Ashley M. Dean, 30, of Clinton and Jazmin P. James, 19, also of Clinton, are accused of swiping two large coin containers from the checkout counter of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard in LeClaire on Tuesday, Oct. 17. One of the jars was seeking donations for “Dimes for Dogs”, which supports multiple animal shelters and the other was to help the store manager Stephanie Fisher’s family, whose son Zach Francis recently passed away, to deal with medical bills.

The pair’s theft was captured on the convenience store’s surveillance system and shared widely on multiple social media platforms.

James was located and arrested in Clinton on Friday, Nov. 3 and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Dean. Both will be charged with 3rd degree theft. According to police, James is also a suspect in a Davenport shoplifting case that also happened on Oct. 17.

“The LeClaire Police Department would like to sincerely thank the public for stepping up and helping identify the suspects,” LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas wrote in a news release. “Since posting the photos and video to the LeClaire Police Department’s Facebook page, we’ve received over 50 phone calls and messages with tips leading to the charges.”

Anyone with information about the location of Dean is asked to contact LeClaire Police.