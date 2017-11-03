Local school makes app to help communication between parents and educators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Sudlow Intermediate school is taking another step into the modern world.

Parents can now download an app on their phone that provides school information all in the palm of their hand.

The app idea was first brought up by technology teacher Evan Mosier.

He says it's to help improve parent and school communication.

"There's always that phone message that goes home, there's always that sheet of paper that you pass out in homerooms that we hope makes it to the parents," says Mosier.

With the help of Mosier, the school hired a company to develop an app.

Local businesses in the area also helped out with costs. The annual cost for running the app is $2600 dollars.

The app features a parental portal, lunch payment option, a school calendar, push notifications and more.

The app is named after the school, "Sudlow Intermediate School" and is available for Apple and Android devices.

So far around 300 families have downloaded the app.