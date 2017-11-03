Hear 9-1-1 call: Man accused of attacking DCFS worker says he was being “harassed”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARROLL, Illinois- A judge in the case of a DCFS worker attacked during a child welfare visit has disclosed that his mother used to work for the state agency.

"My mother worked for DCFS years ago. She worked mostly out of Rockford. So, I wanted to advise you of that, I don't think it affects my ability to hear the case, but I'm leaving that up to you," said Judge Jerry Kane.

Andrew Sucher is charged with aggravated battery in the beating of a 59-year-old DCFS investigator in September in Carroll County.

At last report, the veteran state worker was in a coma.

In 9-1-1 calls obtained by WQAD through a Freedom of Information request, Sucher's mother said he attacked the worker because he believed the agency was harassing him.

"I don't know he got a lawyer, I don't know what's going on, but he feels like he's being harassed by them and so he attacked her," Angie Sucher said on the call to 9-1-1.

"We need an ambulance," she said on two calls within minutes of each other.

"My son attacked a DCFS worker. She's laying on the cement," she said.

"I need an ambulance."

The worker had gone to the house to try and take protective custody of a two-year-old boy, after Sucher's arrest for allegedly beating a 6-year-old boy.

He's being held in the Carroll County Jail.

A status hearing for a decision by Sucher's defense attorney about the judge's disclosure is set for next week.

A man identified as the worker's husband was in court for Friday's brief court appearance, but declined to offer an update on her condition.