Grandma’s old afghans could become new fashion trend

Could old afghan blankets from the ’70s and ’80s become a new fashion trend? According to a store on Etsy, one-of-a-kind shorts are being sold…made from vintage afghans.

The site says they are “great for running, walking, dancing, or just wearing every day! These one-of-a-kind shorts can easily be worn by a man or a woman, great for festivals, after the slopes, or for morning yoga in the winter.”

The shorts are handmade and according to the seller, “not all color schemes are available due to the different afghans available. Crochet pants are stretchy and comfortable, warm yet breathable, eye-catching and vivid. In the words of one satisfied customer, “they might be the best thing we ever owned!”

