Florida bride-to-be hospitalized for a week, undergoes surgery after pedicure

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman says a pedicure derailed her life before her wedding when she was rushed to the hospital with a bad infection that required surgery, according to WFTS.

Tara Batista went to Nail Image in Tampa for the routine treatment, but said just hours after leaving she started to feel weak. Batista told WFTS that the salon is one of her favorites, but on that visit the technician was pushing the tools too far under her skin, so much so that she had to ask the woman to be more gentle.

There’s no proof that the pedicure caused it, but less than two days later Batista said she could no longer stand on that leg and her foot was starting to turn black. Family members took her to an area hospital where doctors told her she had a severe infection.

“Infections come on in less than 24 hours, (and) to that severity (it means) something’s not right,” Batista said.

Batista spent a week in the hospital and had to have surgery to treat the bacterial infection on her left big toe, according to WFTS. She says she will now have an IV in her arm for at least six weeks, including the day she gets married.

“This is not what I envisioned for my wedding,” Batista said.