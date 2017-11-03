Dr. Jill Biden speaks at Quad Cities YWCA’s anniversary celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Dr. Jill Biden, former Second Lady of the United States, stopped in Davenport on Friday to help celebrate the YWCA's 100th anniversary.

As the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden is no stranger to the area.

"You know, Iowa has been a really special place to the Biden family," she said. "I've slid off various roadsides on ice-covered roads to meet with a group of six people, because in Iowa, personal connections matter."

This stop, though, wasn't a political one. Biden was the keynote speaker at the YWCA's "100 Years, 100 Honored" luncheon held at Rhythm City Casino, which marked the organization's 100th anniversary of empowering women and families in the Quad Cities.

More than 850 people came to hear from Biden, who is both a military mom and lifelong educator.

"None of us have to fix the whole world. We just need to do what we can, whether that's helping someone get the counseling they need or buy a dinner for their family," Biden told the crowd.

Biden also spoke about getting through tough times, and recounted her son Beau's battle with brain cancer.

"In the darkest times of my life, I learned that sometimes the most courageous thing we can do is to lean on each other, and I learned that often, it doesn't take that much to be that strength in return," said Biden.

Attendees said Biden's message was the perfect fit for the YWCA.

"Dr. Biden is a phenomenal person. Everyone loves Dr. Biden, Joe Biden and Jill Biden. We love what she stands for, we love what she represents," said Quiana Whitt, a YWCA board member.

During her time as Second Lady, Biden continued to work full-time as an English professor at a community college in northern Virginia, and she still teaches today.

She and her husband also launched the Biden Foundation earlier this year.