× Davenport cosmetic surgeon ordered to stop practicing due to multiple violations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport plastic surgeon and gynecologist has had his license to practice medicine stripped after the Iowa Board of Medicine determined he violated multiple rules and endangered patients between 2013 and 2015.

Dr. LeRoy Yates Jr., 62, is accused of a lengthy list of violations including: failing to provide appropriate cosmetic surgical care, failure to possess adequate training in cosmetic surgery, failure to maintain appropriate records, performing surgery on inappropriate surgical candidates, failing to properly diagnose or treat complications and using untruthful statements in advertisement.

In addition, according to a media release from the Iowa Board of Medicine, Yates “suffers from a medical condition which impairs his ability topractice medicine independently with reasonable skill and safety at this time.”

The board issued an emergency order prohibiting Yates from practicing medicine in Iowa after determining that his

“continued treatment of patients constitutes an immediate danger to the public health, safety, and

welfare.”

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for mid-December.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Yates is the owner and president of Diamond Medical Spa & Vein in Davenport as well as president and CEO of Vascular Technologies. Previously, he was a staff physician with Genesis Health System from June 2002-July 2012.

His bio says Yates got his medical degree from the Loyola University Stitch School of Medicine in 1986.