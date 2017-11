Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Canadian man has broken the record for running the fastest Beer Mile.

How it works: Runners assemble on a track and simply chug a beer before each lap of the mile run.

It happened Saturday, October 28th during halftime at a professional soccer match in California. According to a report by BroBible, Corey Bellemore broke his own world record by just one second - completing the race in 4:33.6.

He beat the rest of the field by more than 30 seconds.