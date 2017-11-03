Bettendorf PD says goodbye to officer; surprise her with a typewriter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- It's a day Judy Welch knew would eventually come.

"I'm turning 80 this week, so I said okay, when I turn 80, I will retire," says Welch.

After more than three decades serving at the Bettendorf Police Department, it's time to say goodbye to coworkers and reflect on her career. She's also leaving behind her trusty assistant, her tool of choice since day one, her typewriter.

Judy uses a computer too, but there's something about that crisp finish that only a typewriter can give.

"I want to take it with me, of course I won't be able to because it's city property. But I'd be happy to take it with me," says Welch.

Judy started in police dispatch back in 1985. Back then typewriters were commonplace.

"We didn't have computers back then. Everybody used the typewriter," says Welch.

More than a dozen years after that, Judy and her old school tool landed a new position as community service officer,

"She would do anything for you," says Captain Keith Kimball.

Judy does everything from fingerprinting to collecting abandon cars and bikes.

"She jumps right to it and takes on a responsibility that probably wasn't always in her job description, but she's willing to help out," says Chief Phil Redington.

She's the Judy of all trades who makes everyone feel like part of her family.

"I love it. I love the people I've worked with," says Welch.

But after 30 years of doing things for others, it's time for others to do something for Judy.

It's a day Judy didn't think would come. Her police coworkers surprise her by giving her her typewriter to take home with her.

"She really wanted that typewriter. It meant a lot to her. To us, it's an old typewriter, but to her it's part of her career here," says Chief Redington.

It wouldn't be right for an officer to leave without her partner.

"I can't believe it. It's just great," says Welch.