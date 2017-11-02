Sortillo sets tone for Augustana’s winning ways

Posted 10:57 pm, November 2, 2017, by

Dylan Sortillo  is simply as winner.  Sortillo helped the Bulldogs to a State title game and has played in 2 National Championships at Augie. But his teammates are quick to point out, it's not on physical talent alone. . It's how Sortillo plays the game that makes him great.