× Rock Island lottery winner said she had a dream she would win

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A local woman is now $550,000 richer, and she said it all started with a dream.

Christal Zaleski won the Lucky Day Lotto with all five numbers matching: 11-12-14-25-35; those are the same numbers she has been playing for two years. The drawing she won was the midday drawing on Thursday, October 19th.

“I had a dream that I won the lottery and then I won!” she said, according to the Illinois State Lottery.

With her winnings, Zaleski said she plans to share with family and invest.

The ticket she bought was at Shell at 111 East 10th Street in Milan, Illinois. The store got a bonus $5,000 for selling the ticket.