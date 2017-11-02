Registration underway for 2017 Toys for Tots program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Families in need of some extra help this holiday season can now sign up to receive gifts through the Toys for Tots program.

Registration for the 2017 season started on November 2, and runs through Saturday, December 2nd. Families can sign up every Thursday, Friday and Saturday (except Thanksgiving) from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year, registration will take place at the Toys for Tots warehouse at 7922 - 42nd Street West, Rock Island, IL 61201.

Volunteers like Gerri Murdock will be on hand to help people sign-up.

"I do it for the kids. I just love to get in the Christmas spirit, and this will start me off right. I don't have any grandchildren, so this really puts me in the mood for the season," said Murdock.

In order to register, you must bring:

1. Picture ID (Government Issued, Driver’s License, State ID Card or Matricula)

2. Proof of Current Home Address (Light bill, phone bill, etc.)

3. Phone number (Number where you can be reached)

4. Children’s birth certificates. No medical cards accepted.

5. CHILDREN MUST BE 6 MONTHS TO 12 YEARS OF AGE. Must be born by June 21, 2017 to receive toys.

6. Foster parents/guardians must show proof of custody.

On Thursday morning, dozens of parents had already signed up their children, just hours after registration began.

"I want to cry, because it helps so many families and so many children, and I'm just... I thank the Lord for it," said Melissa Carter, a mom of two kids. "A blessing, it really is a blessing."

You can find more Toys for Tots information, including details on distribution and how to donate, by clicking here.