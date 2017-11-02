× Police: Moline home burglary prompts lockdown at Hamilton Elementary

MOLINE, Illinois — At 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, November 2, Moline Police responded to the 10 block of Vale Court in Moline for reports of a residential burglary in progress.

Police say the victim reported the suspects had stolen a firearm before taking off on foot, headed eastbound from the home.

Due to the proximity of the home to Hamilton Elementary, the school was placed on lockdown and officers were dispatched to the school as a caution.

According to police, the suspects, males, were seen running through the woods a short time later and were captured after a short foot pursuit. Three firearms were recovered.

Benjamin R. Wynn, 28, of Milan, and Travon B. Trice, 34, of Preemption, were arrested for Residential Burglary and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police say the entire duration of the incident was less than 10 minutes.