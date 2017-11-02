× Officials complete compliance check with Scott County sex offenders

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Scott County Sex Offender Task Force announced the completion of a compliance check with all sex offenders in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, 298 of the 310 offenders were found to be compliant, as of October 31.

Officials say the 12 non-compliant offenders have warrants out for their arrests, with some having already been picked up.

The Scott County Sex Offender Task Force completed the check with the help of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Reserves, Sheriff’s Office Senior Volunteers, the Iowa Department of Corrections, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, and the Bettendorf and Davenport Police Departments.