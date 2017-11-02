I-80 truck stop undergoes massive makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALCOTT-- The World's Largest Truck stop is getting bigger.

The I-80 truck stop is undergoing a $10,000,000 expansion and remodeling project.

They're adding 23,000 square feet on top of their already 100,000 square foot building.

Plans are in place to extend the building to the west end toward the new gas islands that were installed last year. They're also shifting the food court over to that area.

Officials say they will add about 1 to 2 new restaurants, totaling the number to 10.

Truck parking areas will be remodeled to provide a more organized traffic-flow for drivers.

The 900-truck parking lot will also expand.

According to officials, the remodeling will help truckers get in and out faster to meet their destinations.

A new rule states drivers can't drive over 11 hours per day and now have to log in their hours electronically.

Officials say the truck stop is to remain open during the construction.

Completion is expected towards the end of 2018.