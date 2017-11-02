× Former University of Iowa wrestler accused of hacking grading system appears in court

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former University of Iowa student appeared in federal court on Thursday, November 2, on charges of Computer Fraud.

According to the complaint charging from March 2015 to November 2016, 19-year-old Trevor Graves exceeded authorized access, knowingly caused the transmission of a code and command, and intentionally caused damage and loss of more than $5,000 to a University of Iowa protected computer.

The complaint also alleges that Graves changed grades and obtained copies of exams for himself and others during his time at the University.

Graves was released on conditions of pretrial release pending further proceedings.

The FBI and University of Iowa’s Department of Public Safety continue to investigate the matter.