Clinton, Iowa to Unveil New Bike Program That’s First of its Kind in Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa - Here's another reason to look forward to spring.

The Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau is starting a new program called MyBike. It's a bike share system that allows you to rent a bike by the hour or by the day at six stations around the city.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Good Morning Quad Cities had "Breakfast With..." the Director of the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mary Seely.

"We strategically placed [the stations] in areas that we know will be utilized," she explained. "We will have a really large one on the riverfront. We’ll have one by our marina so when you bring your boat in, you get off your boat, you go in and you rent a bike. We will have some by our RV park. We will have some down by our Lion’s District, down in our downtown district, and then we will have another by our Eagle Point Lodge."

Seely said MyBike is set to start in March and will run all year, every "until we get snow." To learn more about this new initiative that's the first of its kind in Iowa, click the video above.

Today's "Breakfast With..." was hosted by Deanna's Java Station in Clinton and Krumpet's in Fulton, Illinois. The Owner of Krumpets, Renee Holmes, said they make all their menu items from scratch, including crepes, pastries, jams, pies, and much more. Click here for the menu.

"We put more love than flour in anything," Renee said. "Everybody at Krumpet’s really loves what they do and it shows on the plate. We start with fresh fruits and vegetables and good quality butter and fruits and nuts and end up with really delicious things."

You can see some of those items here:

Seely also talked to us about some of the exciting events coming up in Clinton before the end of the year. One is a popular family tradition called Symphony of Lights, which opens on Thanksgiving and goes through December 30th at Eagle Point Park.

"It has been around for several years, but there are over 500 lights and the displays are incredible, so you come in, bring your car - it’s a price per car - and you take a tour through the entire Eagle Point Park," she said.

You can find more information about events and other attractions in Clinton through the Visit Clinton App. Seely explained how it works in the video below:

Today's "Breakfast With..." took place inside the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau new information kiosk, located at 411 Riverview Drive. For more information, click here.