Check out when we’ll break out with some sun… Sunday your weekend’s best

Another gray day is has been around the area as the moist-laden air allowed temperatures around the 50 degree mark. Those same clouds will slowly decrease late tonight resulting in temperatures to drop around the mid 30s. In fact, some areas could wake up to a touch of frost by morning.

Friday is still on track to break out with some sunshine as heading into the upcoming weekend with highs right around the 50 degree mark.

However, clouds will quickly move back in by Friday evening as a system pulls in from the west. This system is still expected to bring rain Saturday morning before leaving behind plenty of clouds for the rest of the day.

Southerly winds will blow in on Sunday allowing temperatures to surge well into the 60s. We’ll then be tracking in some showers and thunderstorms later that afternoon and evening. Can’t rule out one or two strong storms but mainly east of the Quad Cities.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

