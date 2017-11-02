Book World is closing all of its stores

Sales will continue until all inventory is sold. Dupont expects that process to be complete by January.

Book World’s Illinois locations include: Danville, Freeport, Peru, Decatur, Galena, Sterling, DeKalb, and Moline. Iowa locations include: Fort Dodge, Mason City, and West Burlington.

The company has 20 stores in Wisconsin. It also has stores in Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, and North Dakota.

The company is headquartered in Appleton, which is about 30 miles southwest of Green Bay.