COAL VALLEY, Illinois -- Two unlikely heroes battled it out on the dance floor - all in the name of fighting hunger.

Gym teacher Ryan Rosenthall and Principal Steve Etheridge put on quite the show for students at Bicentennial Elementary School on Halloween, both dressed in princess costumes.

The student council had challenged students to fill 40 boxes of food for the Student Hunger Drive, and they ended up filling 52.