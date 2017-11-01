Pair of thieves steal donation jar cash from LeClaire convenience store

LECLAIRE, Iowa — In a brazen theft caught clearly on surveillance camera, two women stole a pair of donation jars from the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard in LeClaire earlier in October.

Now, police have released a video and still images from the thefts, asking for the public to help identify the suspects.

One of the jars was seeking donations for “Dimes for Dogs”, which supports multiple animal shelters and the other was to help the family of Zach Francis, who recently passed away, to deal with medical bills. The thefts happened on Oct. 17, around 9:15 p.m.

The two female suspects left in a red Ford Mustang, police say.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call LeClaire Police at (563) 289-4242.