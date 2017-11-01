× Manure from Dubuque County dairy farm blamed for deaths of 60K fish

NEW VIENNA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are blaming a manure runoff from a dairy farm for killing about 60,000 fish in eastern Iowa.

The farm is situated about 3 miles east of New Vienna. The fish kill was reported Oct. 9 after fish carcasses were spotted in two creeks downstream in Dyersville.

The DNR fisheries report shows 60,278 fish were killed along nearly seven miles of stream, including an unnamed tributary of Hickory Creek, Hickory Creek and Hewitt Creek

The Iowa Natural Resources Department has issued a notice of violation to the owner, John Hoefler, and is expected to seek up to $21,700 restitution for the fish.

Among the dead were minnows, white suckers and creek chubs.