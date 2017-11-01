× Local police participate in “No Shave November” to help local charity

November 1st marks the start of “No Shave November” and the Moline and East Moline Police Departments are joining in on the fun and supporting a local charity along the way.

During the month of no shaving, officers will be working with relaxed policies regarding their facial hair, so you may see some cops around sporting neatly trimmed beards or goatees. The department is participating and plan to raise money for Tudi’s Tribe, which is a local charitable organization that supports children and their families affected by cancer.

Blaze Restoration is their title sponsor and QC Custom Tees has designed shirts for the occasion.

When the fundraising is all done, and the beards are grown out, the police departments will have a check presentation at Blaze Restoration.