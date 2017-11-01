× Kids Against Hunger – Your Quad Cities announced as Three Degree recipient for November

Kids Against Hunger – Your Quad Cities has been selected as the November recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Hand-in-Hand in the Quad Cities will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Kids Against Hunger – Your Quad Cities, now located in Bettendorf, Iowa, organizes packaging events where volunteers package food for the hungry and malnourished. Kids Against Hunger makes an impact by feeding the less fortunate in the local area as well as around the world, including countries like Nicaragua, Haiti and Honduras. Typical packaging events are able to package 1,500 meals of rice, soy, six vegetables and 21 vitamins and minerals in just one hour. Kids Against Hunger – Your Quad Cities has packaged 3,610,495 meals to date!

If you would like to learn more about Kids Against Hunger – Your Quad Cities, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.