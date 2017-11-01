× Illinois’ new “Silver Search” helps find missing people suffering from Alzheimer’s

The State of Illinois has created a task force specifically aimed at helping to locate people who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia if they are reported missing.

The “Silver Search” campaign launched on Wednesday, November 1st, which is the start of Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Backed by the Alzheimer’s Association, Silver Search works with local agencies and organizations to assist in specific missing persons cases.

Currently, more than 220,000 Illinois residents are living with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. And within that number, it’s estimated that 60% of them “will wander at some point during the diagnosis.”

Legislation to make Silver Search possible was passed on January 1, 2016.

