Hundreds are putting their hearts forward and going red for a special cause

Hundreds of people in the Quad Cities are putting their hearts into a noble cause by going red on Wednesday, November 1.

The Go Red for Women luncheon helps raise awareness about heart disease and stroke for thousands of women nationwide.

The 14th annual Quad Cities Go Red for Women luncheon takes place at the River Center in downtown Davenport today.

The event – which is organized by the Iowa chapter of the American Heart Association – raises thousands of dollars for the cause and educates women about how to prevent heart disease and stroke.

There will be a fundraiser, live auction and guests will get to hear one woman’s incredible story of survival after a heart attack.

The American Heart Association says one in three deaths in women are caused by heart disease and stroke. That’s more than all cancers combined. 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

The luncheon starts today at 10:30 a.m. at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Guest can enter through the entrance attached to the Black Hawk Hotel. A lunch program will follow at noon.

Registration is still available online or at the doors prior to the event.