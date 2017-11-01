× ‘Healthy Choices Count’ campaign launches in effort to improve Iowa kids’ health

The Governor of Iowa is pushing a statewide initiative that aims to improve health among Iowa kids; specifically reducing obesity and diabetes diagnosis.

It’s called the “Healthy Choices Count” campaign, according to a report by Radio Iowa.

“Research has shown that children who have healthy eating habits, are physically active and spend less time in front of a screen do better in school,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, according to the report.

The campaign is touting the number 5210. Breaking it down, it stands for “5” servings of fruits and vegetables per day, a “2” hour limit on screen time, “1” hour of physical activity, and “0” sugary drinks.

According to Dr. Mary Figaro from Bettendorf, out of the 29 million Americans who have Type 2 diabetes, 170,000 of those are Iowans.