Elevated lead levels found in some East Moline homes’ drinking water

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Testing has found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some East Moline homes and buildings, and officials say lead service lines are likely to blame.

The City of East Moline Water Filtration Plant recently conducted lead and copper testing throughout its distribution system, and found no evidence of lead in treatment equipment or water mains owned by the city.

However, old service lines, which are owned by the homeowner, may contain lead. Fixtures within the home may also contain lead, particularly in homes built before 1986.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency requires periodic testing throughout the city to monitor lead and copper levels. For the first time, more than 10 percent of sampled homes tested above the 15 parts per billion (ppb) level.

Officials at the East Moline Water Filtration Plant recommend several steps to reduce your exposure to lead in water:

Run your water to flush out lead — If your water hasn’t been used for several hours, run water from your cold water kitchen tap for at least three minutes.

Use cold water for drinking, cooking, and preparing baby formula. Lead dissolves more easily into hot water.

Do not boil water to remove lead.

Consider purchasing a water filter.

Test your water for lead. Private laboratories can determine whether lead is present in your home’s water.

Identify and replace plumbing fixtures containing lead. Plumbers can perform an inspection of your home’s system.

More information is available on the City of East Moline Water Filtration Plant’s website, or by clicking here.