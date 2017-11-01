Elderly Iowa man is state’s first reported flu death for the 2017-2018 influenza season

An elderly Iowa man has died from the flu, and is the state’s first flu-related death of the 2017-2018 influenza season, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The department describes the man as being age 81 or older, and was from central Iowa.

“This death is an unfortunate reminder the flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions,” said IDPH Director Dr. Patricia Quinlisk.

It is recommended that anyone over six months old should get a flu vaccination, according to the department. WQAD News 8 is offering free flu shots on Tuesday, November 7th from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at our station at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline, Illinois.

Symptoms of the flu can include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, and body aches. The flu often lasts between two and seven days.