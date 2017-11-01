Birdies for Charity has record-breaking year

SILVIS, Illinois — The John Deere Classic helped raised a record amount for Birdies for Charity’s 2017 fundraiser.

On Tuesday, October 31st, tournament officials with the John Deere Classic announced that they raised $12.27 million that will go to help 521 local and regional charities.

The previous record, set in 2016, was $10.54 million. That’s a difference of $1.73 million.

“Everyone associated with the John Deere Classic is extremely proud and appreciative of the individual donors, companies, and family foundations that stepped up to make this year’s charitable contribution by far the largest in tournament history,” said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson.

John Deere Classic tournament officials also gave away a two-year lease on a Lexus NX to Connie from Moline.

“I’m shocked, I never win anything,” she said.