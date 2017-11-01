Argument that escalated to gunfire ends in Moline man getting shot

MOLINE, Illinois — A Davenport man has been accused of shooting and injuring a Moline man.

Gunfire was reported near Rascals in the 1400 block of 15th Street, shortly after midnight, Wednesday, November 1, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department. Later on, a 41-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound; he was later released from the hospital.

Investigators found that the incident started with an argument that escalated and led to several people firing weapons, “causing the injury to the victim,” the statement said.

Police arrested 22-year-old James W. Davis from Davenport, and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of weapons. His bond was set at $4,000.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigation Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.