× A few pesky showers to start to new month

With no surprise, the clouds hung tough today including a few pesky light showers, which will continue to do so as we go through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures are currently in the 40s and will remain in the 40s for the rest of the night as our southerly winds we’ve seen today continue.

Come Thursday, we should see our temperatures top around the mid 50s before a front slides on through by lunchtime. The passage may have a few lingering light showers in its wake that afternoon before drying out that night.

Friday will be a pleasantly cool but bright autumn day with highs around the 50 degree mark.

This may be the brightest day we see in the days to follow as the pattern does show a couple of rounds of showers this weekend. First round of showers arrive Saturday morning with the next expected later Sunday. So, not a washout this weekend by any means. Sunday will be your weekend’s best with highs still expected to peak in the 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

