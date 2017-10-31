Today’s forecast: Bad news if you’re psychrophobic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Halloween!

Today's weather will be colder than normal with high temperatures only in the middle to upper 40s. If you're psychrophobic and scared of cold weather, we advocate staying inside! Here's a look at other weather phobias:

And for trick-or-treating, get ready for some chilly weather. And there's a very small chance of seeing a few sprinkles or flurries. That's no trick, by the way!

Be safe out there tonight. That goes for adults behind the wheel. Please be on the lookout for all of the little ghosts and goblins crossing the street.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen