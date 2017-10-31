Police look to identify persons of interest in Downtown Davenport homicide

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in the murder of 29-year-old Dimitrius Summers in Downtown Davenport.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 18th in the 300 block of East 2nd Street.

Police urge anyone with information about the identity of the below individuals to call 563-326-6125. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CrimeReports by Motorola” or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at http://www.qccrimestoppers.com or call 309-762-9500 in reference to “Can You Identify? Subjects #35.”

You can see the full release from Davenport Police here.