JDC Tournament Director Clair Peterson says Tiger Woods is ultimately good for the sport of golf. But in his absence, several young guns have stepped up including 2 time JDC Champ Jordan Spieth. Peterson would of course love to see Tiger return to the JDC someday as well.
Peterson weighs in on Tiger’s return
-
JDC Preview Show – Ryan Moore, Clair Peterson and Expert Analysis for the 2017 PGA event
-
JDC 2017 breeds 21st first-time PGA Tour winner
-
Former Rock Island Alderman dies in accident at TPC Deere Run
-
JDC will have a new look for fans on 18th green
-
Bubba Watson returns to JDC for the first time since 2010
-
-
Plenty to watch for in 2017 JDC Field
-
Moline native returns home to caddy for PGA pro Nick Watney
-
Court upholds Drew Peterson’s murder conviction
-
Drew Peterson case “likely” headed to Supreme Court, says his lawyer after Thursday ruling
-
JDC Champ Bryson DeChambeau giving back to Texas
-
-
Slattery qualifies for JDC in dramatic fashion
-
Ryan Moore ready to defend JDC title
-
YouTuber apologizes after iPhone X video goes viral, father gets fired