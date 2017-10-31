Muscatine man turns home into haunted house; collects hundreds of pounds of food for people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- On this Halloween night, trick or treaters are lining up to get into a Muscatine haunted house. The entrance fee is a donation to a local food bank.

Troy "Stinky" Phillpot turns his home into Stinky's House of Horrors.

Dozens of volunteers work for the entire month of October to put together a house filled with haunted clowns, aliens, animals and even an execution room.

Volunteers estimate they'll collect thousands of pounds of food this year. All the food will be donated to the Muscatine Salvation Army Food Pantry.

"He does this for charity, but he puts a lot of his own time and effort into it, so it's really neat he does this for the community," says one haunted house goer.

This is the 22nd year the haunted house has been going. It's the tenth year admission has been canned goods for the community.