MOLINE- Fire crews are investigating what caused an early morning fire.

It happened on 47th Street, behind Kmart, around 2 a.m. Tuesday, October 31. Officials say two people were inside when the fire started, but they say both people and their pets were able to get out safely.

One person did suffer from smoke inhalation but did not want to go to the hospital.

Officials say they still don't know what caused the fire, but they say the house is a total loss.