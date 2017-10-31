Fareway: Peanut Butter lovers’ month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, is here to celebrate Peanut Butter Lover’s Month with one of her favorite stir-fry recipes that includes… you guessed it… Peanut Butter!

Cashew Turkey Stir-Fry

1 package chicken broth

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 Tbsp honey

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp oil

4 clove garlic

2 pound turkey

3 cup instant brown rice

1/2 cup nuts

1 package frozen stir fry vegetables

Combine first 5 ingredients in medium bowl and set aside. Heat 1 Tbsp oil; add vegetables and 2 garlic cloves, minced. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes. Add turkey to skillet and add sauce. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions. Place rice in a large serving bowl and top with turkey mixture. Top with cashews or peanuts, if desired.