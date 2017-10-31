Fareway: Peanut Butter lovers’ month

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, is here to celebrate Peanut Butter Lover’s Month with one of her favorite stir-fry recipes that includes… you guessed it… Peanut Butter!
- 1 package chicken broth
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 Tbsp oil
- 4 clove garlic
- 2 pound turkey
- 3 cup instant brown rice
- 1/2 cup nuts
- 1 package frozen stir fry vegetables
Combine first 5 ingredients in medium bowl and set aside. Heat 1 Tbsp oil; add vegetables and 2 garlic cloves, minced. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes. Add turkey to skillet and add sauce. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions. Place rice in a large serving bowl and top with turkey mixture. Top with cashews or peanuts, if desired.