Fareway: Peanut Butter lovers’ month

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, is here to celebrate Peanut Butter Lover’s Month with one of her favorite stir-fry recipes that includes… you guessed it… Peanut Butter!

Cashew Turkey Stir-Fry

  • 1 package chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 Tbsp oil
  • 4 clove garlic
  • 2 pound turkey
  • 3 cup instant brown rice
  • 1/2 cup nuts
  • 1 package frozen stir fry vegetables

Combine first 5 ingredients in medium bowl and set aside. Heat 1 Tbsp oil; add vegetables and 2 garlic cloves, minced. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes. Add turkey to skillet and add sauce. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions. Place rice in a large serving bowl and top with turkey mixture. Top with cashews or peanuts, if desired.