× Coolest Halloween in 15 years expected this evening

For Trick-or-Treaters, check out the temperatures above. We’ll be around 40 degrees before cooling into the upper 30s this evening. We’ll also experience some cloudiness but not the kind to produce any rain or snowfall. In fact, due to those high clouds temperatures overnight will only drop around the lower 30s. What’s even better is the wind is still expected to be on the light side.

Wednesday the broken cloudiness will slowly thicken and lower as a system blows in from the west. This will lead to a passing light shower in a few areas that night. Southerly breeze should be enough to top temperatures near the 50 degree mark that day before warming to the upper 50s on Thursday.

Afterwards, temperatures will drop around the 50 degree mark heading into the weekend before another system arrives sending temperatures into the 60s on Sunday for one day. During this period, a few light showers will be passing through the area with the best coverage still expected Sunday night into Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here