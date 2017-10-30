Three teens arrested in connection with stolen vehicle recovered in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Just before noon on Monday, October 30, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity in the area of East 14th and Kuehl Street in Davenport.

According to the Davenport Police Department, someone nearby reported seeing a vehicle abandoned by several juveniles. Once on scene, officers determined the vehicle was the same vehicle that had been reported stolen from the area of 2100 Main Street in Davenport on Monday morning.

Officers located three juveniles in the area and connected them to the stolen vehicle. The teens, 16-year-old males, were arrested and charged with Theft 2nd Degree.

Two of the three were placed in Scott County Detention Center, while the third was listed as an active runaway out of Illinois and was turned over to Illinois authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.