Police respond to armed robbery at Roseville, IL bank

ROSEVILLE, Illinois — At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Monday, October 30, police say an armed robbery occurred at the Citizen’s National Bank, located at 100 South Main St.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is described as a white male, around 40 years old, between 5’3″ and 5’8″, with sandy colored hair and possible facial hair. He was wearing a tri-colored coat, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a camo hat, sunglasses, and had white material covering his face.

Police say he was armed with what appeared to be a handgun and carried a black duffel bag.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading west from the bank.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Illinois State Police CSI, and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene investigating the matter throughout the afternoon and evening, with help from the Monmouth Police Department.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information in this matter is encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 734-8505, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 734-9363.