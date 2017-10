Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- MidAmerican is moving forward with its goal to produce 100% of its energy from wind.

The company expanded its Wind XI project with the beginning of its third site, currently being built in Poweshiek County.

The farm, which will include 170 new turbines, is capable of producing enough energy to power 60,000 homes.

MidAmerican says additional locations in Iowa will be selected next year, with the goal of building 1,000 new turbines in mind.