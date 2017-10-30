Halloween festivities don’t stop after Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- Horror Fest started in the garage of one of the organizer's parent's home. Now, it has quickly become a huge event.

It's been a fan favorite in the Quad Cities for eight years, and it sells out every year, but this year, the event is being held in November instead of around Halloween.

We had Breakfast With...Kelley Klemme, one of the organizers of Horror Fest Thursday, October 26 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Klemme says the later date is so more people can be included.

"...November 17th, you have nothing going on, so everyone already has their costumes, so let's party," Klemme said Thursday.

Horror Fest is Friday, November 17th at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Rock Island. Skellington Manor hosted WQAD News 8's Jesyka Dereta and Klemme Thursday morning.

